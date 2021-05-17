$819.78 Million in Sales Expected for A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) to post $819.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for A. O. Smith’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $856.30 million and the lowest is $796.40 million. A. O. Smith reported sales of $663.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that A. O. Smith will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.34 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow A. O. Smith.

Get A. O. Smith alerts:

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

AOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

NYSE:AOS opened at $71.77 on Monday. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $73.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 46.85%.

In related news, VP Daniel L. Kempken sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total value of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,502 shares of company stock valued at $11,067,791 over the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith in the fourth quarter worth $83,930,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 410.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,101,522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,386,000 after acquiring an additional 885,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,001,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,908,000 after purchasing an additional 668,383 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in A. O. Smith by 113.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,535,000 after purchasing an additional 606,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in A. O. Smith by 68.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,040,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,367,000 after purchasing an additional 423,371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

Featured Article: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on A. O. Smith (AOS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for A. O. Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A. O. Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.