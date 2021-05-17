$847.80 Million in Sales Expected for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) to announce sales of $847.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $855.00 million and the lowest is $827.23 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $834.97 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full-year sales of $3.22 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.67.

In related news, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $79,304.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Polli sold 15,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.36, for a total transaction of $1,313,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 87,072 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,284. Company insiders own 28.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 4th quarter worth about $103,484,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,169,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,028,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,813,000 after acquiring an additional 503,010 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,365,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,714,000 after purchasing an additional 448,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MSM opened at $95.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. MSC Industrial Direct has a one year low of $58.17 and a one year high of $96.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.29%.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

