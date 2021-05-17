$848.97 Million in Sales Expected for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) to report $848.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Charles River Laboratories International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $794.42 million and the highest is $885.54 million. Charles River Laboratories International posted sales of $682.58 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.91 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Charles River Laboratories International.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share.

CRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist boosted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $256.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.00.

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $329.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.12. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12-month low of $161.88 and a 12-month high of $349.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.38.

In related news, CEO James C. Foster sold 37,731 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.27, for a total value of $10,612,598.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 221,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,203,141.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.99, for a total transaction of $119,305.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,576.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,909 shares of company stock worth $28,602,310. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

