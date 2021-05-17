$9.15 Million in Sales Expected for Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will announce sales of $9.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $9.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $9.30 million. Postal Realty Trust reported sales of $5.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $36.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $37.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $41.50 million, with estimates ranging from $36.00 million to $47.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Postal Realty Trust.

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

Postal Realty Trust (NYSE:PSTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.16). Postal Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 2.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on PSTL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of Postal Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.92.

PSTL stock opened at $20.25 on Monday. Postal Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $21.19. The firm has a market cap of $269.87 million, a PE ratio of -56.25 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is a positive change from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 317,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 6,910 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after buying an additional 28,409 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Postal Realty Trust (PSTL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.