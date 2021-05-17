$904.22 Million in Sales Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post sales of $904.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.02 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $853.00 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $480.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 88.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year sales of $3.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.53 billion to $4.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.11 billion to $4.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a positive return on equity of 2.53%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VAC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $80,909.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,044 shares in the company, valued at $1,827,340.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total transaction of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VAC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 12.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,145,000. Institutional investors own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

VAC opened at $175.25 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $68.15 and a 1 year high of $190.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $174.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $149.70. The stock has a market cap of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 2.54.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

