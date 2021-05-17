94,066 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Purchased by Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC

Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 94,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,567,000. Snowflake accounts for about 6.7% of Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 23.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $4.21 during trading on Monday, reaching $214.20. The stock had a trading volume of 59,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,968. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $226.11 and its 200 day moving average is $270.09. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.71 and a 52 week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $190.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark Garrett sold 47,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $11,796,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 47,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,796,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $3,439,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 139,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,080,721.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,339,025 shares of company stock worth $300,856,426 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SNOW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snowflake has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.46.

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

