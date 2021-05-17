Aave (AAVE) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $1.87 Billion

Aave (CURRENCY:AAVE) traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Aave has a total market capitalization of $7.70 billion and $1.87 billion worth of Aave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aave coin can currently be purchased for $604.03 or 0.01344556 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Aave has traded 40.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Aave alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00085158 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003921 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.04 or 0.00022342 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002226 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00065220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002228 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $51.76 or 0.00115216 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00061183 BTC.

About Aave

AAVE is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2020. Aave’s total supply is 16,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,752,275 coins. The official website for Aave is ethlend.io . Aave’s official Twitter account is @AaveAave and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aave is medium.com/@ethlend1 . The Reddit community for Aave is /r/ETHlend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aave is a decentralized non-custodial money market protocol where users can participate as depositors or borrowers. Depositors provide liquidity to the market to earn a passive income, while borrowers are able to borrow in an overcollateralized (perpetually) or undercollateralized (one-block liquidity) fashion. The goal of Aave as a protocol is to bring decentralized finance to the masses. Aave protocol has been audited and secured. The protocol is completely open source, which allows anyone to interact with Aave user interface client, API or directly with the smart contracts on the Ethereum network.. Feel free to refer to the White Paper for a deeper dive into Aave Protocol mechanisms. Aave (LEND) is migrating to Aave (AAVE), please refer to the following announcement. “

Aave Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.