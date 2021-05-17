Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,678 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,909 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 55,728 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $6,102,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $654,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 6,564 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 320,889 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $35,134,000 after acquiring an additional 99,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 53,923 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,904,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

ABT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.06.

In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $124,710.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,210,811.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.49, for a total value of $64,887.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,207,684.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 103,302 shares of company stock valued at $12,403,893 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded down $0.92 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $117.39. The company had a trading volume of 59,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,185,950. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $86.16 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.