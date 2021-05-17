AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Sets New 52-Week High at $117.70

Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $117.70 and last traded at $117.58, with a volume of 137090 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $116.43.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.94.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $207.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.54.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.17%.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total value of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,981,046.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 19,514 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.59, for a total value of $2,119,025.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,025.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 202,251 shares of company stock valued at $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 126,615,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,702,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,232,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,938,997,000 after acquiring an additional 550,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $2,070,985,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,422,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,683,000 after acquiring an additional 90,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in AbbVie by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,336,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605,050 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

