ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) by 18.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,519,687 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 354,746 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.27% of ABM Industries worth $77,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,294,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $389,535,000 after acquiring an additional 415,539 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,003,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,302 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 963,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,475,000 after acquiring an additional 48,212 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $36,290,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 852,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,503,000 after acquiring an additional 40,298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries stock opened at $53.45 on Monday. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $55.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,671.16 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.82.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 14,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $764,371.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 60,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,221.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea R. Newborn sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total transaction of $414,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,372 shares of company stock valued at $2,504,283 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ABM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ABM Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Business & Industry, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Aviation, and Technical Solutions segments. It provides janitorial, facilities engineering, parking, custodial, landscaping and ground, and mechanical and electrical services; and vehicle maintenance and other services to rental car providers.

