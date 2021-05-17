ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Lifted to Hold at Berenberg Bank

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was upgraded by Berenberg Bank to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of AAVMY traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $13.04. 9,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. ABN AMRO Bank has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $13.58.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

