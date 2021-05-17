Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Position Cut by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its holdings in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) by 25.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,795,569 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622,793 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 3.63% of Absolute Software worth $31,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABST. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,090,000. Trigran Investments Inc. bought a new position in Absolute Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,098,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $34,016,000. Pembroke Management LTD bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $27,488,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at $13,963,000. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Absolute Software alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Absolute Software from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities increased their price target on Absolute Software from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Absolute Software from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Desjardins began coverage on Absolute Software in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ABST opened at $14.57 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $721.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 0.90. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $21.20.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Absolute Software had a negative return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.0639 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is a positive change from Absolute Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.17%.

Absolute Software Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools, as well as for reporting and analytics, geotechnology, and endpoint investigation and recovery applications.

Further Reading: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Absolute Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absolute Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.