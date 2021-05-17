Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.

Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.

Get Accel Entertainment alerts:

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

ACEL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Accel Entertainment from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accel Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accel Entertainment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an overweight rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of Accel Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.58.

In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 in the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accel Entertainment Company Profile

Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Accel Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accel Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.