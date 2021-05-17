Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $650 million-$705 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $602.49 million.
Shares of NYSE ACEL opened at $13.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.59 and a beta of 1.27. Accel Entertainment has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $15.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.82.
Accel Entertainment (NYSE:ACEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $74.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 million. Accel Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 5.46% and a negative net margin of 6.52%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Accel Entertainment will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 9,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $117,753.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,192,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,540,938.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew H. Rubenstein sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $278,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,226,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,996,266.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,397 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,053 in the last three months. 19.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Accel Entertainment Company Profile
Accel Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distributed gaming operator in the United States. It is involved in the installation, maintenance, and operation of video game terminals; redemption devices that disburse winnings and contain automated teller machine (ATM) functionality; and other amusement devices in authorized non-casino locations, such as restaurants, bars, taverns, convenience stores, liquor stores, truck stops, and grocery stores.
