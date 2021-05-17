AceD Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $12,674.00 (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded down 25.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. In the last seven days, AceD has traded down 47.7% against the dollar. One AceD coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AceD has a total market cap of $249,997.80 and approximately $12,674.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get AceD alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 74% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000075 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000033 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0184 or 0.00000041 BTC.

AceD Coin Profile

AceD (CRYPTO:ACED) is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,487,000 coins. AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for AceD is www.acedcoin.com . The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin

AceD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AceD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AceD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.