Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) will report earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.23) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.40). Aclaris Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.28) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.39) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.27). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.27). Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 104.00% and a negative net margin of 941.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. HC Wainwright began coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th.

In related news, CFO Frank Ruffo sold 27,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.80, for a total transaction of $705,346.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,059 shares in the company, valued at $5,393,722.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kamil Ali-Jackson sold 5,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.52, for a total value of $127,384.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 158,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,730,695.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,755 shares of company stock valued at $2,366,481 in the last 90 days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 984,876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,819,000 after buying an additional 11,706 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $17,539,000. Ghost Tree Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 376,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after acquiring an additional 51,888 shares during the period. Finally, Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $8,007,000. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ACRS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.30. 2,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,194,336. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -15.78 and a beta of 1.20.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a pipeline of novel, small molecule therapeutics to address the needs of patients with immuno-inflammatory diseases. The company has a multi-stage portfolio of drug candidates powered by a research and development engine exploring protein kinase regulation.

