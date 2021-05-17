Actinium (ACM) Trading Down 11% This Week

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Actinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Actinium has traded down 11% against the US dollar. Actinium has a market cap of $1.13 million and $19,005.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Actinium alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000389 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000133 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Actinium Profile

Actinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 31,146,050 coins. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Actinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Actinium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Actinium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.