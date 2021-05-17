Acumen Capital Boosts VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target to C$9.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.10. 108,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.
VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile
Featured Story: What is Liquidity?
Receive News & Ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.