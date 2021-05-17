Acumen Capital Boosts VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) Price Target to C$9.50

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) (CVE:VQS) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Acumen Capital from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Acumen Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.80% from the company’s current price.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$7.10. 108,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,095. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 179.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$167.50 million and a PE ratio of -10.97. VIQ Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$1.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.59.

VIQ Solutions Inc. (VQS.V) Company Profile

VIQ Solutions Inc operates as a technology and service platform provider for digital evidence capture, retrieval, and content management in Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Transcription. The Technology segment develops, distributes, and licenses computer-based digital solutions based on its technology.

