Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $53.99

Shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $53.99 and last traded at $53.49, with a volume of 7267 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $52.63.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOLF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Acushnet from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Acushnet from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.63.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $580.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $499.29 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 5.91%. Acushnet’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.25%.

In other Acushnet news, Director Yoon Soo (Gene) Yoon sold 650,000 shares of Acushnet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total value of $31,642,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,383,339.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Acushnet in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Acushnet by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 369,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,961,000 after purchasing an additional 90,419 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Acushnet by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 16,234 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Acushnet by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.85% of the company’s stock.

About Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF)

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

