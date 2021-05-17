Adagene (NASDAQ:ADAG) Shares Up 10.4%

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ:ADAG) shot up 10.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.85. 4 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 76,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.55.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADAG shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adagene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adagene in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. General Atlantic LLC acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,739,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $299,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,573,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Adagene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,871,000.

Adagene Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADAG)

Adagene Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and production of monoclonal antibody drugs for cancers. Its products include ADG106, a human ligand-blocking agonistic anti-CD137 monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) that is in Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment advanced solid tumors and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma; ADG126, a fully-human anti-CTLA-4 mAb that is in preclinical stage used in the treatment of cancers; and ADG116, a human ligand-blocking anti-CTLA-4 mAb, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic solid tumors.

