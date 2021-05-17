Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $10.41

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $10.41 and last traded at $10.41, with a volume of 26952 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGRO shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adecoagro from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.47.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Adecoagro had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $233.38 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro S.A. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 1,089.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,138,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875,033 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $7,876,000. Westwood Global Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Adecoagro by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 2,561,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,420,000 after acquiring an additional 616,203 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Adecoagro in the first quarter valued at $1,383,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.55% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro Company Profile (NYSE:AGRO)

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

