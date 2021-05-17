AdEx Network (ADX) Achieves Market Cap of $115.87 Million

AdEx Network (CURRENCY:ADX) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One AdEx Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.97 or 0.00002167 BTC on major exchanges. AdEx Network has a total market capitalization of $115.87 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of AdEx Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, AdEx Network has traded down 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.80 or 0.00086805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00004443 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00022729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002238 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $602.66 or 0.01348453 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00064214 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.99 or 0.00116323 BTC.

About AdEx Network

AdEx Network (CRYPTO:ADX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 30th, 2017. AdEx Network’s total supply is 126,766,196 coins and its circulating supply is 119,623,720 coins. AdEx Network’s official Twitter account is @AdEx_Network . AdEx Network’s official website is www.adex.network

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time. “

AdEx Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AdEx Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AdEx Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AdEx Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

