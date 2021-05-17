Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.91.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Adient from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Adient from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Adient from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Adient from $44.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Adient from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd.

Shares of ADNT stock opened at $48.61 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.30. Adient has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $50.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.56. Adient had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Analysts expect that Adient will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Gregory Scott Smith sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total value of $36,390.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,707.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADNT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Adient by 322.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,307,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,759,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287,239 shares during the last quarter. Entrust Global Partners L L C acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $57,267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Adient in the 4th quarter valued at $34,329,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP raised its holdings in Adient by 5,960.6% in the 4th quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 983,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adient by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,070,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,304,000 after acquiring an additional 884,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Adient

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's products include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally.

