Adler Group (ETR:ADJ) Trading Up 1.4%

Adler Group S.A. (ETR:ADJ)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €23.62 ($27.79) and last traded at €23.62 ($27.79). Approximately 209,183 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 268% from the average daily volume of 56,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at €23.30 ($27.41).

The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of €23.65 and a 200 day moving average price of €24.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.67.

Adler Group Company Profile (ETR:ADJ)

Adler Group SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential real estate company in Germany. The company operates through Residential Property Management and Privatization segments. It is involved in the rental and management of residential properties, including modernization and maintenance of residential properties, management of tenancy agreements, and marketing of residential units.

