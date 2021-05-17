adToken Trading 20.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (ADT)

adToken (CURRENCY:ADT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One adToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, adToken has traded up 20.3% against the dollar. adToken has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $643.00 worth of adToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

adToken Profile

adToken (CRYPTO:ADT) is a coin. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. adToken’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 794,000,000 coins. adToken’s official website is adtoken.com . adToken’s official Twitter account is @ad_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for adToken is /r/adChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdChain is an Ethereum-based digital advertisement platform that aims to fix the fraudulent environment of online advertising namely bot traffic, malvertisements, trackers, spoofed domains, lack of coordination and systemic fraud. ADT is an ERC20 token that is used in order to ver publishers who wish to join the system, employing a “challenge period” during which any ADT holder who believes the publisher is fraudulent can issue a challenge and match the publisher's ADT deposit. “

adToken Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as adToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade adToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase adToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

