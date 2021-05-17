Advance Auto Parts, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $9.86 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Nagel forecasts that the company will earn $9.86 per share for the year. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ FY2022 earnings at $10.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.17 EPS.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 15.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.64 EPS.

AAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.35.

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $202.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $193.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.73. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $118.73 and a 52-week high of $210.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 287.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 139,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after buying an additional 103,160 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from Advance Auto Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 12.21%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

