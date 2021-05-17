Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.67

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.67 and last traded at C$3.67, with a volume of 631163 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.46.

Several brokerages have commented on AAV. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$3.50 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a research report on Friday, April 30th. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.25 price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Advantage Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.30. The firm has a market cap of C$688.49 million and a P/E ratio of -36.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.41.

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$69.93 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Neil Bokenfohr sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.96, for a total transaction of C$148,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,350,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,996,458.80.

Advantage Oil & Gas Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, exploits, develops, and produces crude oil, and natural gas and liquids in the Province of Alberta, Canada. The company focuses on the development and production of its Montney natural gas and liquids resource that includes 216 net sections of land in Glacier, Pipestone/Wembley, Progress, and Valhalla, Alberta.

