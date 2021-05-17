AE Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,016,822 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,598 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 2.5% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $246,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. MD Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.05 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.55.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total value of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen upped their target price on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.57.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

