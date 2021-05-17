aelf (ELF) Market Cap Achieves $197.00 Million

aelf (CURRENCY:ELF) traded up 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar. aelf has a total market cap of $197.00 million and approximately $49.47 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day. One aelf coin can currently be bought for $0.36 or 0.00000816 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.82 or 0.00085300 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.17 or 0.00108659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.91 or 0.00022353 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002255 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $577.54 or 0.01302673 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00064233 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002254 BTC.

aelf Coin Profile

aelf (ELF) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 880,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 544,480,200 coins. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain . aelf’s official website is aelf.io . The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation. By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains. ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token. “

