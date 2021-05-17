Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target Cut to $87.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $155.00 to $87.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 70.72% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affirm from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist reduced their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $148.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.10.

Get Affirm alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFRM traded down $3.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.96. The company had a trading volume of 72,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,152. Affirm has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $146.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.45.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. Affirm’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Michael Linford sold 43,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total transaction of $3,938,036.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,354,716.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.18, for a total value of $985,281.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $516,304.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 80,850 shares of company stock worth $7,233,688.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Affirm during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Affirm in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000.

About Affirm

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Further Reading: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.