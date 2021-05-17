Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.35 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) will post sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Aflac’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.32 billion and the highest is $5.38 billion. Aflac reported sales of $5.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Aflac will report full year sales of $21.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.23 billion to $22.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $21.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.64 billion to $22.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Aflac.

Get Aflac alerts:

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.32. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AFL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Truist increased their price target on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Aflac from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $56.46 on Monday. Aflac has a 12-month low of $31.87 and a 12-month high of $57.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.73%.

In other Aflac news, CFO James Todd Daniels sold 30,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.43, for a total transaction of $1,512,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,532,113.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,392 shares of company stock worth $4,139,134 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Aflac by 0.6% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 41,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. 66.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Read More: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aflac (AFL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.