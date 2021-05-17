Aflac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AFL)

Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 57,885 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,270% compared to the average daily volume of 4,225 call options.

In other Aflac news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $122,516.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,327.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 3,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total value of $151,148.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 146,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,307,199.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,139,134 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Aflac by 742.4% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aflac in the first quarter worth $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in Aflac by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 66.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $56.42. 2,406,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,539,144. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac has a 52 week low of $33.31 and a 52 week high of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $38.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aflac will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Aflac in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Aflac from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Aflac from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

