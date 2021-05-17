Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Trading Up 3.9%

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE) shares shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.27. 10,235 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 42,187 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.26.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of C$369.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 11.02 and a current ratio of 11.13.

About Africa Energy (CVE:AFE)

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. It holds a 90% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 2B offshore that covers an area of 3,062 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 43.85% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 covering an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 49% interest in the Exploration Right for Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 19,000 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin off the southern coast of South Africa.

