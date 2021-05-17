Ag Growth International Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:AFN)

Ag Growth International Inc. (TSE:AFN) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ag Growth International in a report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Desjardins analyst D. Newman now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.00. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Ag Growth International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS.

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.60. The business had revenue of C$227.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$238.53 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$50.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday. CIBC lifted their price objective on Ag Growth International from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$62.00 price target on shares of Ag Growth International in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$49.88.

Shares of AFN opened at C$41.12 on Monday. Ag Growth International has a twelve month low of C$25.24 and a twelve month high of C$48.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$43.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$772.11 million and a PE ratio of -4,568.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 337.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -6,666.67%.

Ag Growth International Company Profile

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and rice handling, storage, and conditioning equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers portable handling equipment, such as portable augers, conveyors, grain vacs, post pounders, seed treaters, and accessories; and permanent handling equipment, including bucket elevators, chain and belt conveyors, enclosed belt conveyors, distributors, feed handling equipment, screw feeders and conveyors, and spouts and connections.

