Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,090,066 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 15,744 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.36% of Agilent Technologies worth $129,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $358,609,000. Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,684,170 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $318,047,000 after acquiring an additional 17,690 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,977,825 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $234,352,000 after buying an additional 210,462 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,260.9% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,963,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,642,000 after buying an additional 1,819,111 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,252,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $148,368,000 after buying an additional 123,818 shares during the period.

In related news, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $68,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,110. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,425 in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Partners raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.75.

Shares of A opened at $131.15 on Monday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.46 and a 52 week high of $137.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.02, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.57 and a 200-day moving average of $122.11.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

