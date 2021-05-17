agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 33.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on AGL. Truist started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of agilon health in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

AGL stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

