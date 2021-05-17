agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Now Covered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

AGL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on agilon health in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist started coverage on agilon health in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of agilon health in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of agilon health in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, agilon health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $29.96 on Monday. agilon health has a 52-week low of $26.50 and a 52-week high of $34.47.

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc. in March 2021. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Long Beach, California.

