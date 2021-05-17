AI Doctor Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $170,694.00 (AIDOC)

AI Doctor (CURRENCY:AIDOC) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 17th. One AI Doctor coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. AI Doctor has a market cap of $2.36 million and $170,694.00 worth of AI Doctor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AI Doctor has traded up 10.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00087100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.27 or 0.00023020 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $562.53 or 0.01260370 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.05 or 0.00062842 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.61 or 0.00115634 BTC.

AI Doctor Coin Profile

AI Doctor is a coin. Its launch date was December 17th, 2017. AI Doctor’s total supply is 777,777,777 coins and its circulating supply is 777,777,776 coins. AI Doctor’s official Twitter account is @AIDOCMe and its Facebook page is accessible here . AI Doctor’s official website is www.aidoc.me

According to CryptoCompare, “AI Doctor is an Ehtereum-based intelligent medical platform. It uses medical data and smart doctor AI technology to provide constant health and wellness insight. AIDOC is an ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange on AI Doctor's ecosystem. “

AI Doctor Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AI Doctor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AI Doctor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AI Doctor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

