Aimia (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) Trading Down 3.8%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:AIMFF) was down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.64 and last traded at $3.66. Approximately 21,348 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 29,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AIMFF shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Aimia from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Aimia from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.06.

Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Holdings and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.