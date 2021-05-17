Aion Market Cap Reaches $181.87 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 17th. One Aion coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a market capitalization of $181.87 million and approximately $20.46 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Aion has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,416.75 or 1.00184118 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00049766 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $698.45 or 0.01575394 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $299.96 or 0.00676563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00011406 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $172.31 or 0.00388661 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $85.24 or 0.00192264 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00009105 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006238 BTC.

Aion Profile

Aion (AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,427,074 coins. Aion’s official website is theoan.com . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

