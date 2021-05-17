Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Acquired by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 361,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,757 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.16% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $101,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,162,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,415,809,000 after acquiring an additional 686,175 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,509,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,232,171,000 after buying an additional 220,007 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $407,850,000 after buying an additional 34,365 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,356,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,618,000 after buying an additional 158,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,349,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $368,646,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE APD opened at $301.05 on Monday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.52 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a market cap of $66.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $287.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.62.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.04). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on APD. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $308.13.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

