Airbloc Reaches Market Cap of $13.16 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded up 21.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 17th. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $13.16 million and approximately $217,567.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc coin can currently be bought for about $0.0522 or 0.00000115 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00087113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00022652 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 30.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.64 or 0.01359928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.97 or 0.00063984 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.55 or 0.00116080 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

About Airbloc

ABL is a coin. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

