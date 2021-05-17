Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Analysts at Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on shares of Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Akoya Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ AKYA traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.33. The company had a trading volume of 92 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,505. Akoya Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.96.

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research. The company offers single-cell imaging solutions that allow researchers to phenotype cells with spatial context and visualize how they organize and interact to influence disease progression and treatment response.

Read More: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.