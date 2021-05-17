Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) will report $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Alamo Group’s earnings. Alamo Group posted earnings of $1.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alamo Group will report full-year earnings of $7.41 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Alamo Group.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 10.91%.

In other news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total transaction of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,017.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Richard Hodges Raborn sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.01, for a total value of $29,831.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,125.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 915 shares of company stock worth $144,385. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 7.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Alamo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALG traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $159.06. The stock had a trading volume of 354 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,775. Alamo Group has a one year low of $84.25 and a one year high of $165.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.46%.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

