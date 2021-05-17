Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)’s share price dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $155.49 and last traded at $157.00. Approximately 17,702 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,601,686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.81.

ALB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Albemarle from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Albemarle from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen started coverage on Albemarle in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.36.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.59.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.83%.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total value of $234,066.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,603,220.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.89, for a total transaction of $227,449.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,724,223.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $2,818,196 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 16.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,825,244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,289,457,000 after buying an additional 1,227,449 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 26.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,258,584 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,060,553,000 after buying an additional 1,518,429 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 10.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,627,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $676,092,000 after purchasing an additional 431,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,480,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $362,387,000 after purchasing an additional 18,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 48.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,352,611 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $343,740,000 after purchasing an additional 766,199 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Company Profile (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

