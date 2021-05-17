Algorand (ALGO) Price Hits $1.31 on Top Exchanges

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 17th. One Algorand coin can currently be purchased for about $1.31 or 0.00002922 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Algorand has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. Algorand has a market cap of $3.99 billion and approximately $550.46 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.44 or 0.00078864 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $143.32 or 0.00318886 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00012919 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00010464 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000665 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005575 BTC.

About Algorand

Algorand (CRYPTO:ALGO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 5,521,055,723 coins and its circulating supply is 3,041,453,963 coins. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation . Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

