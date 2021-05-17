Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Leelyn Smith LLC

Leelyn Smith LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 2,180.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,094 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,739 shares during the quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,713,083,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,989,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,419,371,000 after acquiring an additional 448,585 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,238,996 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,546,573,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043,637 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,945,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,245,613,000 after purchasing an additional 450,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,883,427 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,532,901,000 after purchasing an additional 35,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on BABA. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $338.00 to $306.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.27.

BABA stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.56. The company had a trading volume of 414,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,202,604. The stock has a market cap of $575.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $196.70 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.50.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The specialty retailer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $8.85. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $187.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

