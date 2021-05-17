Alien Worlds One Day Volume Reaches $104.40 Million (TLM)

Alien Worlds (CURRENCY:TLM) traded 7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 17th. One Alien Worlds coin can now be bought for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000835 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Alien Worlds has traded 25.8% lower against the US dollar. Alien Worlds has a market cap of $327.72 million and $104.40 million worth of Alien Worlds was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.89 or 0.00090337 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $199.69 or 0.00452207 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.24 or 0.00226993 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00005109 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $584.84 or 0.01324389 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.96 or 0.00042938 BTC.

Alien Worlds Coin Profile

Alien Worlds’ total supply is 5,174,355,307 coins and its circulating supply is 888,609,577 coins. Alien Worlds’ official Twitter account is @alienworlds

Alien Worlds Coin Trading

