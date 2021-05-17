Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock Holdings Raised by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 19.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,657 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Align Technology worth $35,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,300,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 400,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,838,000 after buying an additional 261,465 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.70, for a total transaction of $2,993,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,551,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,635 shares of company stock valued at $11,027,119. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALGN. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $569.04 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $579.57 and a 200-day moving average of $540.11. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.56 and a twelve month high of $647.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

