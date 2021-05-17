Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Trading Up 6.7%

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC)’s share price was up 6.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.64 and last traded at $22.36. Approximately 3,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 504,515 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.96.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.69.

In related news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total transaction of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,132,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476 over the last three months.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rokos Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $474,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $509,000.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

