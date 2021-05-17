Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $265 million-$270 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $248.69 million.

Shares of NASDAQ ALHC traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.58. 224,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,502. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $16.32 and a one year high of $28.59.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALHC shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alignment Healthcare presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,919 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $655,006.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 223,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,930.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Michael Curtis Foster sold 50,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.83, for a total value of $855,687.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,132,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,063,206.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 806,386 shares of company stock valued at $13,571,476.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

Featured Story: Analyzing a company’s cash flow statement

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.